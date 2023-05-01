Teen boy assaults schoolgirl in classroom while another stands guard Loop Jamaica

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after reportedly assaulting a classmate at a school in Clarendon last Monday.

The boys have been charged with rape, malicious destruction of property and aiding and abetting rape.

Reports from the police are that about 2:45pm, the schoolgirl was in her classroom when one of the boys closed and guarded the door while the other sexually assaulted her.

Both boys were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

Their court date is being finalised, the police said.