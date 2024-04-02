Your official beach activities guide for Easter, beyond Loop Jamaica

Living in the tropics can be many things. One day you’re hiking in the Blue Mountains, and the next day you could be covered in clay at Bath Fountain in St Thomas, during a massage.

When you’re not discovering novel features of the island, you may find yourself at the beach; which brings us to one of the best features of living on an island in the Caribbean.

Our beaches are unmatched, we’ve listed several reasons why locals and visitors should take advantage of our beaches.

These three examples are convincing reasons why tropical beaches are better.

These tips and suggestions for beach activities in Jamaica may be available in other Caribbean islands, too, as the options include snorkelling, scuba diving, water skiing, and simply relaxing on pristine beaches.

Snorkelling and Diving

Explore the vibrant underwater world of coral reefs and marine life. Many beaches offer snorkelling gear rentals, or you can join guided snorkelling or diving tours to popular spots.We recommend: The Montego Bay Marine Park in Jamaica or the Tobago Cays Marine Park in the Grenadines.

Water Sports

Enjoy varying water sports activities such as jet skiing, parasailing, windsurfing, and kiteboarding. Resorts and beachfront rental shops typically offer equipment and lessons for beginners.

Beach Volleyball

Join in a game of beach volleyball with fellow travellers or locals. Many resorts have designated beach volleyball courts, or you can simply set up your net on the soft sand. While you’re in the spirit of competition, you and your crew may split up evenly and start a game of tug-o-war.

Kayaking and Paddleboarding

Glide along the crystal-clear waters on a kayak or paddleboard. This relaxing activity allows you to explore coastlines, mangroves, and hidden coves at your own pace.

Fishing Excursions

Embark on a deep-sea fishing excursion to reel in big game fish like marlin, tuna, and mahi-mahi. Many charter companies offer half-day or full-day fishing trips with experienced guides.

Beach Yoga and Meditation

Start your day with a rejuvenating beach yoga session as the sun rises over the horizon. Many resorts and wellness retreats offer beachfront yoga classes, or you can practice with the sound of gentle waves in the background.

Sandcastle Building

Tap into your inner child by building intricate sandcastles on the beach. It’s a fun activity for families or groups of friends, and you can even organise friendly sandcastle-building competitions.

Beach Picnics and BBQs

Pack a picnic basket with your favourite snacks and refreshments, then head to the beach for a relaxing day of sun, sea, and good food. Some beaches have designated BBQ areas where you can grill up fresh seafood and local specialities.

Sunbathing and Relaxation

Simply unwind on a lounge chair or spread out a towel on the soft sand and soak up the sun’s rays. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen regularly and stay hydrated while enjoying the beach.

We recommend: Pleasure Cove, Mahogany Beach, and Bamboo Beach Club.

Sunset Cruises

End your day in paradise with a romantic sunset cruise along the coast. Sip on cocktails, enjoy live music, and watch as the sky transforms into a palette of vibrant colours against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.

These beach activities cater to a wide range of interests and preferences, ensuring that everyone can make the most of their time in Jamaica and the Caribbean’s stunning coastal destinations.