12-y-o girl in uniform goes missing in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Leah Lowe, a student of Barbara’s Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, March 4.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that Leah was last seen in downtown Kingston about 1:45 pm, wearing a red uniform. She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leah Lowe is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.