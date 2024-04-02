15-year-old boy from Negril reported missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jamahl Thompson of Whitehall, Negril in Westmoreland who has been missing since Saturday, March 30.

He is of brown complexion, medium built and 165 centemetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Negril Police are that about 12:00 p.m.,, Jamahl was last seen at home; his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamahl Thompson is asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

