22 people held as cops clamp down on Spanish Town protest Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Two men on wanted list among those in custody

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Twenty two people, including 2 men who had been listed as persons of interest, were arrested on Saturday, as the police intensified their presence in Spanish Town, St Catherine where residents staged a fiery protest over the fatal shooting of two alleged gangsters.

The detainees were taken into custody after residents blocked several roadways over the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Sheldon Walters, also known as “Termite”, of Dover district, in Kitson Town, on Friday.

Police reported that there was also tension over in Central Village area where another man was fatally shot during another reported confrontation on Saturday.

The police high command has since sought to reassure residents that a joint police/military team has been dispatched to the area and are maintaining a strong presence.

Police said two of the individuals held were being sought for questioning in relation to a murder committed 2 years ago, while the other was being sought for questioning in relation to a recent shooting incident.

Police high command said a strong police presence remain in the area.

