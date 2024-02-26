Electors encourage others to vote after casting their ballots Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Electors encourage others to vote after casting their ballots Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election

Former NCB employee gets four months to return customers’ millions

Checking a bag will cost you more on United Airlines

Bob Marley’s birthplace, Nine Mile, targeted for soil research project

Slow but smooth voting in Annotto Bay Division

MFS Capital seeks buyers for its subsidiaries

St James woman charged with murder of her daughter

Opposition leader trusting in the Lord, votes early

Loop Breakfast Bites: Jamaica votes, ‘Peetah’ Morgan dies and more

LIVE BLOG: Local Government Election 2024

Monday Feb 26

25°C
Jamaica News

Local Government Election 2024

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Voting is your right, say electors who cast their ballots early

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Voters in the 2024 Local Government Election that got underway this morning have given an early thumbs up to the smoothness of the voting process thus far.

A few of them spoke to the media outside their polling station in St Andrew after casting their ballots on Monday.

They also urged electors to exercise their franchise and vote, as it is their responsibility.

‘The consensus: “It is our right to vote, and Jamaicans must exercise that right”.

They also said the voting process was smooth. Watch the video from the Loop News team on location.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

India win 4th test by 5 wickets to claim series victory over England

Jamaica News

PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election

Jamaica News

Former NCB employee gets four months to return customers’ millions

More From

Jamaica News

Morgan Heritage lead singer, ‘Peetah’ Morgan, dies

PM Holness among those paying tribute to reggae star

Jamaica News

HISTORIC! Inaugural AA flight from Miami lands at Ian Fleming airport

History was created on Saturday at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St Mary when it welcomed American Airlines’ inaugural flight from Miami, Florida in the United States to th

See also

Jamaica News

PNP must never be allowed to manage the economy again – Holness

Local Government Election 2024

Jamaica News

Female Jamaican schoolteacher charged with child neglect in US

A female Jamaican schoolteacher who is employed in the profession in South Carolina, United States, has been arrested and charged with child neglect by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department.
The

Jamaica News

‘Mi… give her everything,’ said man who ‘snapped’ and killed GF

Gets manslaughter sentence reduced by Appeal Court after fatal act out of jealousy

Jamaica News

Opposition leader trusting in the Lord, votes early

Local Government Election 2024

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols