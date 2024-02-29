3 primary schools to be rehabilitated, one infant institution built Loop Jamaica

Three primary schools are to be rehabilitated and one infant school constructed in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The works are to be undertaken under the School Infrastructure Improvement Project, which has been allocated $726.7 million in the 2024-2025 Estimates of Expenditure.

This project aims to reduce the incidence of poverty in low-income vulnerable communities by improving access to quality education and training.

The money is also to be used to conduct maintenance training.

To date, designs have been completed and approvals received for the rehabilitation of the three primary schools and construction of the one infant school.

Additionally, $837 million has been budgeted to rehabilitate two special education units and complete safe passage works at two schools.

The funds are to go towards engaging a consultant to develop standards for special needs education institutions, conduct training for youth and small farmers in agriculture/farming techniques, and rehabilitate 5.1km of roadway.

The works are to be done under the Capacity Building for Education and Livelihoods Development Project, which aims to reduce the incidence of poverty in low-income vulnerable communities by livelihood enhancement and human resource development services.

In the meantime, $61 million has been earmarked in the Estimates of Expenditure to rehabilitate 498 metres of farm roads from Lime Tree to Mendez Town.

The works are to be undertaken through the Rural Community Access and Drainage Improvement Project, which aims to reduce the incidence of poverty in low-income vulnerable communities by improving basic community access and drainage.

The final designs for the undertaking have been completed, and the necessary approvals obtained.

The three projects are being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), and fall under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

They are being funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Caribbean Development Bank. The projects, which started in December 2021, are slated to end December 2024.

Details of the provisions are outlined in the 2024-2025 Estimates of Expenditure that were tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.