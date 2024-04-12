30 people, including students, injured in crash on Portmore Toll Road Loop Jamaica

30 people, including students, injured in crash on Portmore Toll Road Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
The police are appealing to members of the public who may have left their personal belongings at the scene of an accident on the Portmore Toll Road, Kingston on Thursday, April 11, to visit the Process Office at the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) to collect their items.

Over thirty people, including several students, who were passengers, received injuries and were taken to hospital after the bus ran off the road and landed in a swamp.

Reports are that about 7:00 a.m., a yellow Toyota Coaster was travelling along the roadway from Portmore to Kingston. Upon reaching the vicinity of the wharf, the vehicle veered to the left and crashed.

As the investigations continue, the belongings left at the scene, including school bags, have been secured and can be retrieved at the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

