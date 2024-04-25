46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

Cops monitor worrying trends as concerns grow over student clashes

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

NBA: Herro scores 24 and the Heat beat Boston to even series 1-1

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town

Paris will become a no-fly zone to safeguard Olympic opening ceremony

Man on 5 bike theft charges ‘rides’ out of court on lack of evidence

Thursday Apr 25

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

21 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Forty-six-year-old Winsome Bromfield of Bluntas district, Treasure Beach and High Street in St Elizabeth, has been missing since Friday, April 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall.

Reports from the Black River police are that Bromfield was last seen in Black River town. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Winsome Bromfield is being asked to contact the Black River police at 876- 965-2232, the Police 119 Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Winsome Bromfield was available at the time of this publication.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

World News

TikTok has promised to sue over potential US ban

Jamaica News

Cops monitor worrying trends as concerns grow over student clashes

More From

Jamaica News

More JUTC buses hit the road in Portmore

Commuters in Portmore, St Catherine, can expect improvements in their daily travel with the addition of 12 new buses to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fleet assigned to the entity’s depot se

Jamaica News

Cops probe suspected drowning of 7-y-o boy 

See also

Police say child’s father routinely questioned, not detained

Sport

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Jamaican high school athletes will be trying to regain a clean sweep of the 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relays at the 128th staging of the Penn Relays Carnival, which begin

Jamaica News

Holness praises Valrie Curtis but no apology or withdrawal of letter

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Valrie Curtis, the recently retired Clerk to the Houses of Parliament who demitted office amid controversy a

Jamaica News

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

A police man, accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man during an argument at a wake in Hanover last year, has been charged with murder.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM),

Jamaica News

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols