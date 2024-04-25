46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town Loop Jamaica

Forty-six-year-old Winsome Bromfield of Bluntas district, Treasure Beach and High Street in St Elizabeth, has been missing since Friday, April 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall.

Reports from the Black River police are that Bromfield was last seen in Black River town. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Winsome Bromfield is being asked to contact the Black River police at 876- 965-2232, the Police 119 Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Winsome Bromfield was available at the time of this publication.