Area 1 MID reels in 2nd of two men now charged with double murder Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Area 1 Major Investigations Division (MID) have charged two men with double murder in Cornwall, Hartford district, Westmoreland on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony are 24-year-old Shevon Vernon, a labourer of Hartford district, and 26-year-old Neiko Findlay, also a labourer of Hartford district.

The deceased are 22-year-old Emron Hanson, a labourer of Three Miles River, and 38-year-old Brian Tulloch, also a labourer, but of Bath district, both in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, Hanson and Tulloch were at a house when they were pounced upon by Vernon and Findlay, who opened gunfire at them.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, found both men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Following an investigation into the matter, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Vernon was arrested after he attended the Westmoreland Circuit Court, and was later charged after being pointed out as one of the men who had shot and killed Hanson and Tulloch.

This is while Findlay was previously charged on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.