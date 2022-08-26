Barbados Ministry of Education and Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Launch STEM Learning Lunchbox Initiative

Honorable Kay McConney, Minister of Education for Barbados and COSI distribute hundreds of science kits to youth to promote science and technology on the island

CARIBPR WIRE, Bridgetown, Barbados, Aug. 26, 2022: Honorable Kay McConney, Minister of Education for Barbados and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, are coming together to kick off a new initiative to deliver hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kits, called Learning Lunchboxes, to inspire youth and families.

The Learning Lunchboxes are fun, hands-on kits that provide five, learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM. COSI distributed over 400 NASA-themed Space kits, which have over 10 hours of content around space, at this event today and will distribute an additional 100 Virgin Hyperloop kits to high school students in the fall. The event featured fun, science experiments for both youth and families in attendance as well as members of the Ministry of Education for Barbados and leaders from the community.

“COSI’s mission is to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities. The importance of STEM education cannot be understated, and COSI is bringing access and exposure to STEM internationally with our STEM education kits and our Learning Lunchbox program,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “We are thankful for the partnership with the Barbadian Government, the Honorable Minister Kay McConney and the team at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training. We are grateful for this first program towards a long-lasting partnership with Barbados, and hope to expand the program throughout the Caribbean, bringing science literacy and fun to more learners through COSI.”

“We have worked hard together smartly, but this partnership only started a few months ago. The partnership with COSI serves to demonstrate how quickly, with the right partners, we are able to make science happen for our students,” said Honorable Kay McConney, minister of education for Barbados. “It doesn’t take years, it only takes a willing government, competent partners and excited children to get you on your path to the next great thing.”

COSI has traditionally distributed kits at local food banks across the U.S. and around the world to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds. This innovative, community-based model brings together other informal and formal education leaders to highlight the importance of STEM and to help bridge the education gap.

COSI recently partnered with NASA and the U.S. State Department to showcase STEM innovation through the Learning Lunchboxes at the World Fair in Dubai. COSI has also distributed these kits in London, Paris and other countries.

About COSI

COSI, the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, with all things science for 58 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, “hands-on fun” brand of learning. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our community, engaging more than one million people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences.

