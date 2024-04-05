BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme Loop Jamaica

BCMG Insurance Brokers has announced its inaugural participation in the 2024 Emerging Leaders Programme.

The programme, distinguished for identifying and nurturing the next generation of risk management leaders, presents a thrilling opportunity for BCMG to contribute in its own way to developing the leadership capabilities of aspiring professional’s which will ultimately foster growth within the brokerage.

“BCMG’s corporate social responsibility is geared towards education and personal development. This programme embraces the two whilst providing a unique benefit of the awarded applicant to attend a weeklong programme at the prestigious USC in California, with all expenses paid,” said Kristen Cross, Marketing Manager of BCMG.

Jordan Campell (centre), aspiring candidate and University of the West Indies student, shares lens time with Kaye-Bonnet McBean, Human Resource Assistant (left), and Kristen Cross, Marketing Manager (right).

The Emerging Leaders Programme, a partnership between top universities and industry leaders, concentrates on developing and honing the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s business environment.

“At this time BCMG is seeking to recruit one intern for the summer programme. We currently have an ongoing programme with Montego Bay Community College, of which we recently received an award for our unwavering support. In the future we hope to take on additional students and are excited to see how our involvement impacts the intern’s development,” said Cross.

BCMG has conducted internship interviews and throughout the programme, the selected intern will engage in a series of application based learning and professional development activities, fostering innovation and critical thinking.

“We will be rotating the student through departments such as claims, commercial, personal lines and new business, this will allow the student to experience the ambits surrounding our services, whilst allowing them to sample areas which may interest them in the near future,” noted Cross.