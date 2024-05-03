Consultations begin on $40-billion road improvement project Loop Jamaica

Consultations with community members have started for the Government’s $40-billion road improvement project, under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) programme.

The first in the series of SPARK programme town hall meetings was held at the Edith Dalton James High School in Duhaney Park, St. Andrew, on May 2.

The meeting provided an opportunity for residents to engage with various government stakeholders on the road network in their communities.

The SPARK programme was announced by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, earlier this year and aims to address and improve the island’s community road network.

Expected outcomes include improved road safety; better localised drainage; and reduced travel time, vehicle operating costs, and motor vehicle carbon emissions.

Addressing residents at the meeting, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, reminded them that the project aims to improve their lives.

“This project is nonpartisan. It is not a political programme… regardless of what colour shirt you wear, your front-end feels it, so you don’t have one road for green and one for orange. Everybody uses the same road, and everybody is affected in the same way,” he said.