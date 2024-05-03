Consultations begin on $40-billion road improvement project Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Consultations begin on $40-billion road improvement project Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Minister Morgan calls for CARICOM information ministers forum

Elderly man found wandering in Six Miles area

Consultations begin on $40-billion road improvement project

Jamaica I See: The dawn of a new day

15-year-old girl gone missing in Portmore

Art Walk Festival capped May’s activities with fête, more

Jamaica moves up eight places on World Press Freedom Index

Local high school stars on show at Puma East Coast meet on Saturday

Concerns about ‘fake curry’ seized in Manchester

ESIROM, Seprod partner to promote upcycling via edutainment game

Saturday May 04

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Consultations with community members have started for the Government’s $40-billion road improvement project, under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) programme.

The first in the series of SPARK programme town hall meetings was held at the Edith Dalton James High School in Duhaney Park, St. Andrew, on May 2.

The meeting provided an opportunity for residents to engage with various government stakeholders on the road network in their communities.

The SPARK programme was announced by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, earlier this year and aims to address and improve the island’s community road network.

Expected outcomes include improved road safety; better localised drainage; and reduced travel time, vehicle operating costs, and motor vehicle carbon emissions.

Addressing residents at the meeting, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, reminded them that the project aims to improve their lives.

“This project is nonpartisan. It is not a political programme… regardless of what colour shirt you wear, your front-end feels it, so you don’t have one road for green and one for orange. Everybody uses the same road, and everybody is affected in the same way,” he said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Minister Morgan calls for CARICOM information ministers forum

Jamaica News

Elderly man found wandering in Six Miles area

Jamaica News

Consultations begin on $40-billion road improvement project

More From

Business

$6.5-m prefab home to address Jamaica’s low-income housing demand

A prefabricated modular home that is expected to go a far way in addressing the housing challenges of lower- to middle-income earners is now available in Jamaica.
The two-bedroom, 420-square-foot m

Jamaica News

See also

Charlton McFarlane’s RGD farewell moves some to tears

The staff at the Registrar General’s Department bade farewell to Charlton McFarlane on Thursday, which was reportedly his final day at the helm of the organisation.
McFarlane, who is reported to ha

Jamaica News

Jamaica moves up eight places on World Press Freedom Index

Jamaica has moved up eight places on the latest World Press Freedom Index, and is now the number one ranked country in the Caribbean.
The country now ranks 24 out of 180 nations in the 2024 release

Sport

‘Bunny’ Shaw is the 2024 FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jamaica and Manchester City striker, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has been named the 2024 Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Women’s Footballer of the Year.
Shaw was recognised for her prolific goalscorin

Jamaica News

Buju Banton back in the US; says ‘God is amazing’

Veteran dancehall and reggae entertainer, Buju Banton, has returned to the United States after nearly four years.
“God is amazing,” declared a smiling Banton to his fans as he laughed with produce

Sport

Local high school stars on show at Puma East Coast meet on Saturday

MARYLAND, USA: More than 100 Jamaican high school athletes are gearing up to showcase their talents against top competitors in their age group at the third edition of the Puma East Coast International

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols