The Duhaney Park police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting this elderly man with his family. He was found wandering in the Six Miles area in Kingston on Friday, May 3..He gave his name as Michael Washington Campbell and gave an Hanna Town address.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Michael Washington Campbell with his family, is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.