Jamaica I See: The dawn of a new day Loop Jamaica

Kadeem Rodgers

4 hrs ago

Jamaica I See: The Dawn Of A New Day (video by Kadeem Rodgers)

The scene of another Jamaica I See video reel is the Kingston Waterfront; a place of solace, a place of peace, a place of calm, for many.

For me, it’s idyllic of early Sunday mornings, casually going to Fisherman’s Beach with my uncle and two older cousins.

Much like Fisherman’s Beach (at the time just an enclave with two columns leading out to sea) this downtown, Kingston business hub, tends to be this still only at dusk and at dawn, as the day gets busy easily and quickly.

Some may say it’s the sounds of nature, others may say these are the sounds of machines in nature. We’re just taking in the view and taking note of the moon in the daylight.

Loop Lifestyle prefers to rise with the sun.

