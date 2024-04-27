Body of 62-year-old man found with head partially severed in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

The decomposing body of a 62-year-old man said to be a returning resident was found in Falmouth Trelawny on Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Norman White, otherwise called ‘Andre’ also of Maxfield Heights. Reports are that White was also residing in Canada.

Reports are that citizens from the Maxfield Heights section of the parish found White’s body inside his house and alerted the police.

When the lawmen arrived, White was seen with his hands bound and his head partially severed.

The body was removed from the scene.