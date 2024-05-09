Two Westmoreland men die from bizarre bike crash Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing the circumstances surrounding a bizarre crash which left two motorcyclists dead after they were run over by a truck into which path they were flung from the motorcycle they were traveling on that collided in the back of a motorcar on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Adrian Tomlinson and 28-year-old Calvin Palmer, both of Grange Hill, Westmoreland addresses.

Reports are that about 12:20 pm, Palmer was driving a motorcycle on the Cave main road with Tomlinson as a pillion rider, when the crash occurred.

The two sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.