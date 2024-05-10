CXC probing CSEC Accounts paper distribution ‘at some centres’ Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the commencement of investigations into the circumstances surrounding an issue which occurred with the distribution of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Principles of Accounts Paper 02 at some specific centres.

In a concise release on Friday, CXC said it “understands that any uncertainty around examinations can cause anxiety, and we wish to assure candidates and parents that these matters are treated with the highest urgency.”

The regional examination body further advised that, “Once we have completed our investigations, the appropriate action will be taken.”