British national arrested for breaches of Dangerous Drugs Act Loop Jamaica

A British national was arrested following a marijuana seizure at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, February 14.

Reports are that at about 3:50pm, the man was accosted by Narcotics operatives while boarding a flight to Manchester, England. After preliminary investigations, his luggage was searched and 31 pounds of marijuana was found in his possession.

The estimated street value of the illicit drug is over $12 million.

He was subsequently arrested for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.