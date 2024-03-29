Carifta Games schedule: Saturday, March 30 – Day 1 Loop Jamaica

The 51st edition of the highly anticipated Carifta Games is set to begin today at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. This prestigious event will welcome approximately 700 athletes from 27 countries to showcase their talents in track and field competitions across the under-17 and under-20 age categories.

Jamaica, the defending champions with a remarkable track record, enter the games with optimistic aspirations, eyeing their 38th consecutive title at this regional meet.

The Carifta Games will be live on SportsMax.

Check out the schedule of today’s events!

Morning Session (The schedule is in Jamaica time)

8:00: 100M Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1 (0.84M)8:03: High Jump U-17 Girls Final8:08: Javelin Throw U-17 Boys Final (700g)8:13: Shot Put U-17 Girls Final (3kg)8:15: 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 18:25: 100m U-17 Girls Heats8:45: 100m U-17 Boys Heats9:05: 100m U-20 Girls Heats9:25: 100m U-20 Boys Heats9:28: Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 29:33: High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 29:50: 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals10:05: 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals10:20: 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals10:35: 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

Afternoon Session1:30: Opening Ceremony2:45: Medal Ceremonies3:00: 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals3:03: Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final (1.75kg)3:08: Triple Jump U-20 Girls Final3:13: Shot Put Octathlon Boys – Event 3 (6kg)3:15: 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals3:18: Pole Vault Open Boys Final3:30: 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals3:45: 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals4:00: Medal Ceremonies4:05: 1500m U-17 Girls Final4:15: 1500m U-17 Boys Final4:25: 1500m U-20 Girls Final4:35: 1500m U-20 Boys Final4:43: Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3 (4kg)4:48: Long Jump U-17 Boys Final4:50: Medal Ceremonies5:05: Discuss Throw U-20 Girls Final (1kg)5:10: 400m U-17 Girls Final5:20: 400m U-17 Boys Final5:30: 400m U-20 Girls Final5:40: 400m U-20 Boys Final5:30: 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 45:45: 200m Heptathlon – Event 45:00: 100m Special Olympics6:05: 100m U-17 Girls Final6:10: 100m U-17 Boys Final6:15: 100m U-20 Girls Final6:20: 100m U-20 Boys Final6:25: Medal Ceremonies