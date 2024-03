Champs schedule: Friday, March 22 – Day 4 Loop Jamaica

Demarco Bennett of Excelsior High reacts after winning the Boys’ Class Two 400m final on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Bennett dipped below the 47-second barrier for the first time, taking victory in a lifetime best of 46.91 seconds. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!