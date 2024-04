Four children are among 14 people left homeless after a fire razed a building on Barnett Lane in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday night.

The structure was used for both commercial and residential purposes.

Reports are that the St James Fire Brigade was called about 8pm and told that the building was on fire.

They responded with two units and put out the blaze before it spread to other buildings.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.