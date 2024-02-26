‘Chin Chin’ receives multiple charges including attempted rape Loop Jamaica

Thirty-year-old Oshane Scott, also known as “Chin Chin’ a higgler of Manchester Lane, Port Maria, has been charged with attempted rape, burglary, larceny, assault at common law (2 counts), and unlawful wounding following an incident in his community on February 10.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 4:30am, a woman was in her house, when Scott gained entrance to her room through a window, he then threatened her with a knife to have sexual intercourse with him.

It is also reported that the woman was able to escape through the same window from which the culprit gained entry.

She later discovered that the accused stole two cellular phones, one Samsung tablet, one HP laptop and a sum of local and foreign currencies. The woman was assisted to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Scott was accosted by the police on Wednesday, February 21. He was later charged after being pointed out during an identification parade.

A court date for him is being finalised.