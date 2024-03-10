Clarke to open 2024/2025 Budget Debate on March 12 Loop Jamaica

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, will open the 2024/2025 Budget Debate at Gordon House on Tuesday, March 12.

Clarke will tell the nation how the Andrew Holness-led Government will finance the $1.3 trillion budget that was tabled last month in the House of Representatives. The Standing Finance Committee of the House is presently examining the estimates.

The debate will continue on Thursday, March 14, when the Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, will make his contribution.

He will be followed by Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who is scheduled to make his contribution to the debate on Tuesday, March 19.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will make his contribution on Thursday, March 21, before Clarke returns to close the Budget Debate on Tuesday March 26.