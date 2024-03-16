Cop sentenced to pay a fine of $300,000 after shooting incident Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Constable Calvin Speid was on Friday sentenced to pay a fine of $300,000.00 or six months imprisonment, when he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court. 

 The JCF officer was found guilty of unlawful wounding on December 15, 2023.

Constable Speid was charged in relation to the shooting injury of a man in the vicinity of Noisy River, St. Elizabeth on July 17, 2017.

The JCF officer was first placed before the Court, on November 20, 2019, following INDECOM’s investigation and a ruling for charge by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

With the conclusion of Constable Speid’s matter, the Commission now has fifty-five (55) cases, pending before the Court.

