Communication officer reported missing in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Shenee Tabanna, a communication officer of Kensington Crescent, Kingston 5 has been missing since Tuesday, April 11.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the police are that Tabanna was last seen at home about 9am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shenee Tabanna is being asked to contact the New Kingston Police Post at 876-908-4980, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.