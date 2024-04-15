Cop shot dead responding to shooting/robbery in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Cop shot dead responding to shooting/robbery in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
11 hrs ago

Constable Ricardo Fairclough

A policeman was shot dead in a reported robbery incident in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Monday night.

Constable Ricardo Fairclough on the St Ann OST was reportedly responding to a shooting incident during a robbery when he lost his life in the process.

Reports are that a woman was also shot and injured during the incident.

Other details of the incident are sketchy at this point

In a preliminary notice, the Jamaica Police Federation described the development as “a very sad moment for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) family. We are numb with pain at our colleagues’ demise.

 “We pray to the Almighty to give us strength during this very dark hour. A formal message will follow.

“Sleep in peace, dear brother, and may light perpetual shine on you,” the federation concluded.

More details to follow.

