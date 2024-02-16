Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the St Ann Police Division have laid additional charges on 53-year-old Oniel Graham of Buckfield, Ocho Rios, St Ann following investigative leads on several shop breakings and larceny incidents that were committed on Main Street in Ocho Rios in the parish.

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday, February 4 at about 5:55 am when Graham allegedly broke a glass to gain entry into a business establishment, and stole two hedge trimmers valued at over $130, 000.

An alarm was triggered that alerted members of a security company, and Graham was apprehended and handed over at Ocho Rios Police Station, where he was charged on Thursday, February 15 following a caution statement which he reportedly gave to the police.

As the probe intensified, Graham was also charged while in custody with shop breaking and larceny and malicious destruction of property in relation to another break-in that occurred on Tuesday, January 30 at about 3:00 am.

Reports are that a bar owner saw a security footage with Graham gaining unauthorised access into his establishment, where he allegedly stole several items, including a laptop, with an estimated value of over $100, 000.

The police were alerted and an investigation was also launched into another Main Street break-in that happened on Monday, January 22 at about 1:30 am.

It is reported that the complainant locked up her business place and upon her return, discovered that that it had been broken into through a window at the rear of the building. The shop breaker, who is alleged to have been Graham, stole several items, including a laptop, an iPad and assorted liquor from the establishment, all with an estimated value of over $200, 000.

Graham was slapped with another count of shop breaking and larceny while in custody.

His court date is being finalised.