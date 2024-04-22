Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town

Robert Morgan resigns as chairman of JLP’s public relations committee

Interim DPP to be named today

New St James top cop focused on pulling in ‘guns, gunmen and gangs’

Davison and Williams triumph in sprint tests at Velocity Fest 15

Newsmaker: Llewellyn takes a break from ODPP after Full Court ruling

Community Drivers: Mentorship Ministry empowering youth in St Ann

Deported businessman walks free after paying restitution to clients

St James police name man wanted for woman’s murder and more

Young siblings dead in US, others hurt when vehicle crashes into party

Monday Apr 22

28°C
Jamaica News

Residents protest after police operation leaves two ‘gangsters’ dead

Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of St Catherine to include Top Banks , Oxford Road, Spanish Town, has been extended for another 24 hours. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Saturday, April 20 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, April 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Spanish Town bypass travelling along Oxford Road to the intersection of

Burke Road and Oxford Road

EAST: From the intersection of Burke Road and Oxford Road to the intersection of Burke

Road and March Pen

SOUTH: From the intersection of Burke Road and March Pen Road to the intersection of

March Pen Road and Spanish Town Bypass

WEST: Along the intersection of March Pen Road and the Spanish Town Bypass travel to the intersection of the Spanish Town Bypass and Oxford Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 24 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Integrity Commission submits 5 reports to Parliament

Jamaica News

St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles

Jamaica News

Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town

More From

Jamaica News

Former JLP MP and Adventist Church faithful, Princess Lawes, has died

PM Holness among those paying tribute

See also

Jamaica News

St James police name man wanted for woman’s murder and more

The St James police have named Javaughn Cooke, otherwise called ‘Jahmie’ or ‘Jah Jah’, of Lower Hill, St James, as being wanted for murder and wounding with intent.
Reports from the Montego Bay pol

Jamaica News

‘Extortionist’ granted bail after hitting woman in the face

‘Victim’ had reportedly denied accused man’s demand for money

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: Mentorship Ministry empowering youth in St Ann

The Youth Mentoring Ministry (YMM) in St Ann stands as a beacon of hope in transforming lives and shaping future leaders in the garden parish.
Led by Director, Delpha Dyer-Young, who has a backgro

Sport

Ackeem Blake takes third in Xiamen Diamond League men’s 100m

Jamaica’s world indoor bronze medallist, Ackeem Blake, finished third in the men’s 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League track and field athletics meet on Saturday.
The race was won by Christian Colema

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Llewellyn takes a break from ODPP after Full Court ruling

Second extension granted to her in office declared unconstitutional

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols