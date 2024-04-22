Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of St Catherine to include Top Banks , Oxford Road, Spanish Town, has been extended for another 24 hours. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Saturday, April 20 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, April 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Spanish Town bypass travelling along Oxford Road to the intersection of

Burke Road and Oxford Road

EAST: From the intersection of Burke Road and Oxford Road to the intersection of Burke

Road and March Pen

SOUTH: From the intersection of Burke Road and March Pen Road to the intersection of

March Pen Road and Spanish Town Bypass

WEST: Along the intersection of March Pen Road and the Spanish Town Bypass travel to the intersection of the Spanish Town Bypass and Oxford Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 24 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.