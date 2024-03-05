St James cops seize high-powered weapons, silencer in Flanker Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St James cops seize high-powered weapons, silencer in Flanker Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JLP Councillor Winston Ennis jumps ship at KSAMC

Fire on at Petrojam refinery in Kingston

St James cops seize high-powered weapons, silencer in Flanker

NCB teams up with music producer Rvssian

Church of England to raise over US$1 billion to address slavery ties

Shocking discovery by cops and woman burning rubbish at home

Chastanet: Regional opposition leaders should unite for a louder voice

Kingston Central cops try to locate witness

Arrested: Man steals phone from female, then turns around to argue

Biden admin would cap credit card late fees at $8

Wednesday Mar 06

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

Two high-powered weapons and more that were found in Flanker, St James during a targeted police operation there on Tuesday morning.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police have seized two illegal firearms affixed with magazines, along with a silencer, during an operation in Flanker, St James on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that the weapons were seized during a targeted operation between 5:30 am and 8:30am at Central Avenue in the community.

During a search of two abandoned dwelling houses, a black and slightly rusted AKMS Rifle with magazine affixed, bearing serial number KMS10923; a  camouflage 9mm submachine gun with magazine affixed and a silencer, were found and seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, head of the St James Police Division, outlined further details of the operation in Flanker on Tuesday morning in the accompanying audio.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JLP Councillor Winston Ennis jumps ship at KSAMC

Jamaica News

Fire on at Petrojam refinery in Kingston

Jamaica News

St James cops seize high-powered weapons, silencer in Flanker

More From

Jamaica News

Owner interrupts suspected sibling ‘goat thieves’; fake gun seized

A brother and sister from St Mary are facing several charges after they were nabbed while reportedly attempting to take goats from an area in their community but was challenged by the owner of the goa

Jamaica News

Shocking discovery by cops and woman burning rubbish at home

See also

A partially burnt Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was recovered by the police in Fairfield Mountain, Manchester on Monday, March 4.
Reports from the M

Business

St Ann gets first BirdShack Fried Chicken, second to open in May

With three locations in the tourism capital Montego Bay, St James, BirdShack Fried Chicken continued its expansion drive in Jamaica with the opening of a fourth store in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Friday, M

Jamaica News

Shopkeeper allegedly chops up man after stone hits his vehicle

A shopkeeper in Manchester is now facing a wounded with intent charge following the reported chopping another man who accidentally hit his vehicle with a stone.
The shopkeeper, 53-year-old Sachmo G

Jamaica News

Teenager arrested after knife attack on 12-y-o

A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged following the stabbing of her 12-year-old relative in Carey Park, Trelawny, on Wednesday, February 14.
Reports from the Falmouth police are that at about

Jamaica News

Why one Jamaican joined the US Navy

Jamaican Kamala Reid-Allen, who is from Montego Bay in St James, serves the US Navy aboard USS Tripoli, operating out of San Diego.
The Petty Officer 2nd Class said growing up, she learnt that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols