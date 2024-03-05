St James cops seize high-powered weapons, silencer in Flanker Loop Jamaica

The St James police have seized two illegal firearms affixed with magazines, along with a silencer, during an operation in Flanker, St James on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that the weapons were seized during a targeted operation between 5:30 am and 8:30am at Central Avenue in the community.

During a search of two abandoned dwelling houses, a black and slightly rusted AKMS Rifle with magazine affixed, bearing serial number KMS10923; a camouflage 9mm submachine gun with magazine affixed and a silencer, were found and seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, head of the St James Police Division, outlined further details of the operation in Flanker on Tuesday morning in the accompanying audio.