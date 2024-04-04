Double murder in St Elizabeth; 20-y-o bartender and truck driver Loop Jamaica

A 20-year-old bartender and a man were shot dead at a bar in Williamsfield district in St Elizabeth on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Daine Morgan, 37 year-old truck driver of Williamsfield and Kishera Arscott, a 20-year-old bartender of Ballard’s River in Clarendon.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, Morgan and Arscott were in the bar when resident reported hearing explosions

The police were called and on their arrival a search of the area was conduted and the bartender and the man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.