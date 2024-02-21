Edwin Allen and St Jago reign at Central Champs Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High reclaimed the girls’ title, dethroning Hydel High at the 2024 Central Athletics Championships at GC Foster College in Spanish Town on Wednesday, while St Jago High retained the boys’ title.

Clarendon-based Edwin Allen, a perennial powerhouse, narrowly lost the 2023 title to Hydel by half a point last year. However, the Michael Dyke-coached team was untouchable this year, winning the championship by 119.75 points.

This significant winning margincould strongly indicate what to expect at the March 19-24 Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (commonly known as Champs), where Edwin Allen will be seeking their 10th title.

Hydel High are the reigning champion at Champs after defeating Edwin Allen by two points for their first-ever national title.

Edwin Allen, which entered the second and final day of Central Athletics Championships with a commanding 79-point lead over second place Holmwood Technical High School, tallied 393.25 points after the 45 events were scored. St Jago High secured second place with 273.50 points, while Hydel ended in third place with 254.25 points after entering the final day in fourth position. Holmwood Technical (218.50) and St Catherine High School (152.50) completed the top five in the girls’ competition.

In the boys’ category, St Jago High maintained an undefeated streak, leading from the start and facing no significant challenges, securing victory by a margin of 102 points in the 40 finals scored. They tallied 324 points. Edwin Allen High claimed second place with 222 points, while Clarendon College finished third with 167 points. St Catherine High (69) and Manchester High (66) completed the top five in the boys’ competition.

Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt High and Jounee Armstrong of Edwin Allen High showcased exceptional performances by achieving the 100-200 double in their respective classes.

Scott, aged 12, achieved the Girls’ Class Four sprint double with an impressive victory in the 200m, crossing the finish line in 25.72 seconds, the sole sub-26-second time in the field. This followed her remarkable personal best time of 12.02 seconds in the 100m the day before. Makaila McDonald of Edwin Allen (26.27) and Jadeanne Patterson of Alphansus Davis High (26.41) secured second and third place, respectively, in the 200m.

Armstrong claimed the Girls’ Class One sprint double by winning the 200m in 24.63 seconds. She was trailed by Kryshell Hoolong of St Jago High (24.78) and Kaycian Johnson of St Catherine High (25.29). Armstrong had previously won the 100m in 11.97 seconds.

Hydel High and St Jago High also had noteworthy performances in the other 200m finals, each securing one-two finishes in their respective classes.

Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High triumphed in class two with a time of 24.24 seconds, narrowly edging out teammate Jody-Ann Daley, who clocked 24.29 seconds. Daley clinched her second podium finish, having secured third place in the 400m event on Tuesday.

Adora Campbell of St Jago High won the class three 200m in 24.74 seconds, with teammate Trecia-Ann Grant coming in second with a time of 25.29 seconds.

Campbell later returned to secure a double victory by winning the Class Three 80m hurdles in a commendable time of 11.70 seconds. Annieka Carnegie (11.78) and Trisaenia Cohen (11.86) of Hydel High finished second and third, respectively.

St Jago claimed another sprint hurdles title as Bryana Davidson won the class two title in 13.51 seconds. Chantelle Brown of Clarendon College emerged victorious in the class four category with a time of 11.09 seconds, while Asharria Ulett secured the class one title in 14.22 seconds.

Edwin Allen showcased dominance in the Girls’ 400m hurdles open, securing a one-two finish. Tonyann Beckford took the victory with a respectable time of 58.95 seconds, with her teammate finishing second with a time of 59.47 seconds.

On the boys’ side, Marquies Page of St Jago High once again took center stage by completing a double victory and another meet record.

Page dominated the Boys’ Class Three 100m on Tuesday, crossing the finish line in a remarkable 10.89 seconds, which was 0.30 seconds faster than the meet record he had set less than three hours earlier in the seventh heat of the preliminary round. He returned on Wednesday to secure a convincing victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.20 seconds, surpassing the meet record of 13.40 he had established the previous year. St Jago High achieved a one-two finish in the event, with Raneil Burke coming in second at 14.04 seconds, while Jhabarie Whyte of Vere Technical finished third in 14.22 seconds.

Romario Jibbison secured another title for St Jago in the sprint hurdles, winning the Class One 110m hurdles in 14.63 seconds, while Shawn Palmer of Vere Technical claimed victory in the Class Two 110m hurdles with a time of 14.93 seconds.

St Jago High achieved a second meet record as Nikaro Johnson elevated the Boys’ Class Three high jump mark. The 14-year-old cleared 1.75m, surpassing the previous record of 1.65m, which he had shared with Shane York, also of St Jago. York set the record in 2017, and Johnson matched it last year. Javian Grant of Jonathan Grant High and Winaldo Faulknor of St Jago both improved on the previous mark, reaching 1.70m for second and third place, respectively.

St Jago High celebrated another double winner as Daniel Pennett, who claimed victory in the 2000m steeplechase open on Tuesday, returned to win the 5000m open with a time of 17 minutes and 12.58 seconds (17:12.58).

In the 200m event, three different schools secured titles. Taheem Thompson led Edwin Allen to a one-two finish in class three, crossing the finish line first in 23.39 seconds, followed closely by Kalel Archibald with a time of 23.46 seconds.

Kemol Johnson of York Castle High won the class two title with a time of 22.79 seconds, while Rhaeim Allyson of Clarendon College secured the class one honors with a time of 21.64 seconds.

The Central Athletics Championships is the final of four regional meets leading up to Champs.