Elderly woman dead after driver swerves from pothole in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JLP ‘deeply troubled’ by ‘threat’ directed at Venesha Phillips

17-year-old boy shot and killed in St Andrew

EOJ says it’s ready for Nomination Day

Haller fires Ivory Coast into Africa Cup final against Nigeria

Sygnus to manage US$100 million CARICOM Resilience Fund

Nigeria book place in Africa Cup final after dramatic shoot-out

Olympic champion Jacobs moves to Florida ahead of Paris Olympics

More than 5,000 J’cans benefiting from Ja/Cuba Eyecare Programme

Alves denies sexual assault, testifies he’s ‘not that type of man’

Jamaica News
Loop News

An elderly St James woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Windsor Lodge main road in the parish on Tuesday, February 6.

Dead is 70-year-old Eunice Edwards of Somerton, St James.

Reports from the Adelphi police are that about 9:30 am, Edwards was walking along the roadway, when the driver of a Toyota Allion motorcar swerved to avoid a pothole.

In the process, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided in a light post then hit Edwards.

She sustained injuries and was assisted to hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations continue into the incident.

