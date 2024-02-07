Elderly woman dead after driver swerves from pothole in St James Loop Jamaica

An elderly St James woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Windsor Lodge main road in the parish on Tuesday, February 6.

Dead is 70-year-old Eunice Edwards of Somerton, St James.

Reports from the Adelphi police are that about 9:30 am, Edwards was walking along the roadway, when the driver of a Toyota Allion motorcar swerved to avoid a pothole.

In the process, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided in a light post then hit Edwards.

She sustained injuries and was assisted to hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations continue into the incident.