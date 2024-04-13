Elderly woman dies from motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

An elderly woman died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ismay Wood of a Little London, Westmoreland address.

Reports from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), are that about 11:38 am, Wood was driving along the Big Bridge main road in Westmoreland when she lost control of the vehicle, which hit a utility pole before crashing into a concrete wall.

The police were summoned and Wood was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the incident.