Everton end 13-game winless run by beating Burnley Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match against Burnley at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday April 6, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP).

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton secured a first English Premier League win since December by beating 10-man Burnley 1-0, boosting their survival hopes and dealing a big blow to the struggling visitor on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s luck appears to have finally changed as his goal gave Sean Dyche’s team a first win in 14 league matches.

The striker, who ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equalizer at Newcastle in midweek, charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance seconds before the end of the first half and saw the ball loop into an empty net.

Rejuvenated by goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since September, Calvert-Lewin appeared to shift up a gear and had a couple of more chances either side of Dara O’Shea’s straight red card for a lunge on Dwight McNeil.

One goal proved to be enough to prevent Everton tying their club record of 14 league matches without a win, dating to 1937.

The victory moved Everton up to 15th place but still only four points above the relegation zone, with third-to-last Luton beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was crucial timing, with the outcome of a second independent commission into profitability and sustainability breaches — for which Everton have already been docked six points after a first charge — expected next week.

Next-to-last Burnley have just one win in 15 games and were six points from safety.

