Ex-lover on attempted murder charge after woman’s ‘no-sex stance’ Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Saturday Feb 24

20°C
Jamaica News
11 hrs ago

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Bresford, a deliveryman of Lancaster Road, St Andrew, has been charged with attempted murder and attempted rape after an incident in his community on Friday, February 2.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 12:40 am, the woman was at home with Bresford, whom she previously had a relationship with.

He reportedly grabbed her and demanded sexual favours, which were not met.

When his demands were not met, he reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times all over her body.

She was subsequently assisted to the hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

Bresford went to the Half-Way Tree Police Station, where he reportedly confessed to the crime, and was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is schedule to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, April 26

