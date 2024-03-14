‘Fada God answer wi prayer,’ says Waterford man after Kartel ruling Loop Jamaica

Some residents of Waterford, St Catherine are elated that dancehall icon Vybz Kartel’s 2014 conviction for murder was quashed by the UK Privy Council and are calling for the ‘World Boss’ to be freed.

“Free Vybz Kartel,” were some of the shouts among the joyous outbursts when the decision was handed down on Thursday.

The case will be remitted to the Jamaican Court of Appeal to decide on whether there’ll be a retrial in the matter.

After the decision was handed down on Thursday, there were joyful outbursts from residents of Waterford, which is the community from which Kartel hails.

“Kartel free up again. Everything over ya now. Mi belly full again. Mi nuh hungry again. Free di yute! A Fadda God, every day we pray; all this morning one piece a prayer this morning. See it, Fadda God answer we prayers,” Spanglers said before flashing the ‘Gaza’ hand sign.

Another resident expressed confusion when it was explained that the artiste would not be out of jail immediately.

“So weh him go a Privy Council fa? If dem free him fi the murder, why him nah come a road? Mi nuh like that, so a who fi let him guh then?”

Another woman said although Kartel is not released it is still a win for the community.

“I feel so good and so happy, even though they say it’s going to be a retrial. From it is a retrial it is a winning,” she said.

The Waterford resident believes that Kartel would be freed in a retrial, as her deceased mother appeared in her dream and told her that Kartel would be freed.

Watch as residents reacted to the news of the ruling in favour of the incarcerated artiste and his three co-appellants – Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John.

The four were convicted on March 13, 2014 of the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The Jamaican Court of Appeal dismissed their appeal against the convictions, and their cases were in the hands of the Privy Council, who handed down their decision on Thursday.