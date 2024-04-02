Father and 6-y-o son killed in Portland car crash Loop Jamaica

A six year old boy and his father died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Fairy Hill main road in Portland on Monday, April 1.

The child has been identified as Jayden Woolery, a resident of Sherwood Forest and his father 53-year-old David Woolery, a resident of Zion Hill both neighbouring communities in Portland.

Police reports are that about 10:18 pm, David was driving a grey Suzuki swift with Jayden and a little girl as passengers when the car colided with a red Toyota Corolla.

The father and the two children were rushed to hospital where he and his son Jayden succumed to their injuries.

The other child who is Jayden’s sister has been admitted in stable condition.

The driver of the red Corolla has been warned for prosecution.