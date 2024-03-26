Hibbert launches foundation, offers scholarships to KC students Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s triple jump star, Jaydon Hibbert, has launched the Leaps & Bounds Foundation to offer scholarships to students at his alma mater, Kingston College (KC).

The inaugural recipients of scholarships from the Leaps and Bounds Foundation were revealed last Thursday at the North Street-based school, where Hibbert, the world Under-20 record holder, handed over a $780,000 cheque to principal Dave Myrie.

The scholarships, valued at $156,000 each, were awarded to five students and will cover tuition fees, books, and other expenses for a full academic year.

Among the scholarship recipients are Aaron McKenzie and Daquan Dawkins, both jumpers who competed at the recently concluded ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, where KC secured their 35th title. The other beneficiaries are second-form students Jehu Green, Joshua Lewin, and Ricadeen Wilkins.

Hibbert, the first Jamaican and the youngest ever to be awarded the highest US collegiate honour, The Bowerman, lauded KC for teaching him the importance of giving back.

“The act of giving back was instilled in me during my time at Kingston College, so now, the Leaps and Bounds Foundation is committed to maximising the potential of the youth here, with the focus on providing scholarships annually,” Hibbert said.

Hibbert, who remained undefeated throughout the 2023 collegiate season and broke decades-old records in the process, offered words of encouragement to the recipients.

“To all recipients, I encourage you to stay focused, stay humble, and stay thankful. I believe in your future and your personal growth here at this great institution.”

Myrie commended Hibbert for extending scholarships beyond the athletic community, emphasising Hibbert’s academic achievements during his time at KC, including distinctions in subjects like French.

“While some may choose to support the athletic community only, he has extended his scholarships to other students, and for that, I must commend Jaydon,” he added. “During his time at Kingston College, he excelled academically, achieving distinctions in various subjects, including French. We take pride in his achievements.”

Expressing gratitude, Hibbert thanked Puma, his current professional sponsor, for investing in him and his foundation, expressing hope for continued annual support from the German sports apparel company.

“I want to thank Puma for investing in me and my foundation and I hope to do this annually with their continued support,” he said.