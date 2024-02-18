‘Intruder’ fatally shot by cops at Hunts Bay Police Station Loop Jamaica

A man was fatally shot by the police at the Hunts Bay Station in the St Andrew South Division near midnight on Saturday after two persons were detected on top of the lock-up at the facility.

The intruders were tackled by law enforcers and after a reported exchange of gunfire, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, and a Glock 9mm pistol was seized by the police.

The men are believed to have been on a mission to pass contraband into the lock-up.

Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the officer in charge of the police division, gave details of the incident in the accompanying video.