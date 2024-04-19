Jamaica 4-H Clubs embarks on regional food security initiative Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has embarked on a new initiative aimed at galvanising support from regional partners across the Caribbean.

Executive Director, Peter Thompson, said the organisation is drafting a regional strategy to involve Caribbean islands in supporting youth in agriculture programmes and enhancing food security in the region.

“We have taken leadership at the 4-H level to organise that, and in short order we will be reaching out to all regional members,” said Thompson.

He was addressing the St Ann 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Day and Expo 2024 at Brown’s Town Primary School in the parish on Wednesday, April 17 under the theme, ‘Youth in Agriculture: Shaping the New FACE of Food’.

Thompson noted that the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, with a membership of more than 100,000 across 1,067 clubs on the island, is looking to expand its successful model to other Caribbean islands.

“We want to use the Jamaica 4-H model to see how best we can tweak it to execute 4-H movements in these islands. The 4-H movement in Jamaica is alive,” said Thompson.

Celebrating its 84th anniversary this month, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs is committed to supporting youth in agriculture and food security.

With April celebrated as Farmers’ Month as well as Youth in Agriculture, Jamaica 4-H pledges to encourage, inspire and motivate youngsters to play a greater role in agriculture and food security, said Thompson.

“We expended over $40 million last financial year to support the Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) to assist clubbites and students to develop entrepreneurial skills and to promote value-added agriculture as well as primary production,” he indicated.

Moreover, Thompson said by the end of the 2023/2024 financial year, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs had allocated more than $25 million to support students entering secondary and tertiary institutions to learn agricultural skills and further their education.

He added that with the ever-present threat to the nation’s food security, it is critical that the organisation prioritise and work alongside the youth to educate as well as implement smart technologies to enhance agricultural production.

“So, we have to work closely together. Our partners, stakeholders, and of course our clubbites and students, have to ensure that we practise smart agriculture and implement technologies to mitigate these things,” Thompson pointed out.

The St Ann 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Day and Expo 2024 saw students from primary and secondary schools across the parish in attendance. They participated in a wide range of activities, including debating, livestock care events, art presentations, composting competitions, exhibitions, beekeeping, poultry care and management, crafting and much more.

Alexia Royes of Parry Town Primary School shared her enthusiasm for the educational experience she received.

“It is fun, educational, and just a lot of good vibes,” she noted.