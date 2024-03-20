Caribbean society for HR professionals receives global recognition Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP), widely recognized for its commitment to advancing HR practices, has been bestowed with the prestigious title of the Most Innovative HR Professional Development Organisation (North America) by Corporate Visions, a magazine in the global corporate landscape.

Corporate Visions, a digital platform dedicated to spotlighting advancements in various business sectors including HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment, is revered for recognising entities that spearhead progress and innovation. The accolade underscores CSHRP’s unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the HR landscape within the Caribbean.

“Being recognised as the Most Innovative HR Professional Development Organisation – North America by Corporate Visions is a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of our members, partners, and stakeholders,” remarked Rochelle James, CSHRP’s CEO.

“At CSHRP, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and excellence in HR practices. This accolade reaffirms our resolve to push boundaries and redefine the future of HR within the Caribbean.”

The recognition comes as the organisation prepares to host its highly anticipated regional HR Conference – LOUD 24. Scheduled to take place on May 9 and 10, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica.

LOUD 24 promises to be a dynamic forum where industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries converge to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the HR domain.

CSHRP has long been at the forefront of championing best practices, fostering professional development and nurturing talent in the HR arena. Through its initiatives, programmes, and events, CSHRP continues to empower HR professionals with the knowledge, skills, and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace.

James added, “Our theme for this year’s conference is ‘Every Artiste has a story’ and anticipation is mounting among HR professionals, thought leaders, and stakeholders eager to learn, share and network. We are excited to see that this Conference has become a calendar event for the Region’s HR Professionals focused on driving innovation and excellence in their role.”