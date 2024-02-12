Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

US immigration, biometric checks and change of address

Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship?

Danielle Williams, Shashalee Forbes top Jamaicans at Millrose Games

Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees

Supa Buss Production aims to promote clean art forms

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

Nigeria mourns after helicopter crash kills bank CEO, his wife, son

Monday Feb 12

24°C
Our Endz
Loop News

8 hrs ago – Updated

Dr Marlene Street-Forrest (centre), Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange accepts the citation for the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal’s Vocational Service Award in the organisation category at a recent ceremony hosted by the club. Looking on from left are Richard Hutchinson, Club Vice President; Marie Powell, Rotary Past Assistant Governor; Club President Melissa Anderson and Michael Johnson, Club Past President of the Club.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Stock Exchange was among two categories recognised recently by the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal for significant advancement in its vocational field and which has exemplified outstanding professional achievements while maintaining very high ethical standards. 

The other is Captain (Naval) Judy-Ann Neil, Colonel Adjutant Quartermaster, Jamaica Defence Force, who has had a stellar and enviable career in the JDF.

They were presented with Vocational Services Awards last month by the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal at a ceremony held at the National Housing Trust Club Overtime. 

The event was held in commemoration of Rotary International Vocational Services Month with guest speaker Leonard Williams, Director of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited (JCSD).

Rotary Past Assistant Governor Marie Powell (left) and Club President Melissa Anderson (right) present the Vocational Service Award to Captain (Naval) Judy-Ann Neil (centre) who won in the outstanding individual category.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), as a corporate member, has provided tremendous support to the club by allowing its facilities to host club meetings and sponsoring various projects such as Minna Car Basic School, Bridgeview Early Childhood Development Centre, and Camperdown High School Lab.

Melissa Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal, praised Captain Neil for his contributions to driving membership growth and retention, as well as fostering an inclusive and dynamic club culture.

Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Dr Marlene Street-Forrest and Captain Judy-Ann Neil are members of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal.

Also at the ceremony, three new members were inducted into the club, namely Major Jennifer McKenzie of the Jamaica Defence Force; PetaGay Thompson,  Bursar at the Norman Gardens Primary School and Deveroy Jomie, CEO Jonadevs Elite Gifts Services Co. Ltd.

Related Articles

Our Endz

December 28, 2023 03:31 PM

Our Endz

February 8, 2021 11:42 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

Jamaica News

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Jamaica News

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

More From

Jamaica News

Holness rubbishes PNP’s ‘Time Come’ election slogan

Says JLP has record of achievements; country on ‘good path’ from poverty to prosperity 

See also

Business

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

The construction of a 300,000-square-foot commercial space is now underway in the Greater Bernard Lodge Area of St Catherine, which developers say is poised to be an interactive hub where life thrives

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Pushback from Jamaica, NY official re US travel advisory

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the general pushback by various officials, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and surprisingly, a high-ranking New York Polic

Jamaica News

Man who fled custody to attend mom’s funeral gets 3-month sentence

A 50-year-old man who reportedly fled police custody to attend his mother’s funeral, was sentenced to three months in prison for escaping. 
Horace Clarke of McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Ca

Jamaica News

PM promises version 2.0 of $1.5-m income tax threshold for Jamaicans

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party on Saturday, has promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold is coming, and he has d

Business

NCB profits rebound, Almeida confirmed as CEO

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) achieved a profit of nearly $6 billion during the October to December 2023 quarter, which is a substantial improvement over the same quarter in 2022. This profit marks a si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols