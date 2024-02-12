Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange was among two categories recognised recently by the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal for significant advancement in its vocational field and which has exemplified outstanding professional achievements while maintaining very high ethical standards.

The other is Captain (Naval) Judy-Ann Neil, Colonel Adjutant Quartermaster, Jamaica Defence Force, who has had a stellar and enviable career in the JDF.

They were presented with Vocational Services Awards last month by the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal at a ceremony held at the National Housing Trust Club Overtime.

The event was held in commemoration of Rotary International Vocational Services Month with guest speaker Leonard Williams, Director of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited (JCSD).

Rotary Past Assistant Governor Marie Powell (left) and Club President Melissa Anderson (right) present the Vocational Service Award to Captain (Naval) Judy-Ann Neil (centre) who won in the outstanding individual category.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), as a corporate member, has provided tremendous support to the club by allowing its facilities to host club meetings and sponsoring various projects such as Minna Car Basic School, Bridgeview Early Childhood Development Centre, and Camperdown High School Lab.

Melissa Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal, praised Captain Neil for his contributions to driving membership growth and retention, as well as fostering an inclusive and dynamic club culture.

Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Dr Marlene Street-Forrest and Captain Judy-Ann Neil are members of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal.

Also at the ceremony, three new members were inducted into the club, namely Major Jennifer McKenzie of the Jamaica Defence Force; PetaGay Thompson, Bursar at the Norman Gardens Primary School and Deveroy Jomie, CEO Jonadevs Elite Gifts Services Co. Ltd.