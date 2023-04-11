Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke wins Austin Sealy Award at 50th Carifta Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke, the bronze medalist in the 2022 World Under-20 400m hurdles, claimed the coveted Austin Sealy Award for Most Outstanding Performer at the 50th Carifta Games, which concluded in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday night.

Clarke, who won two gold medals at the junior athletics championships, led Jamaica to a one-two finish in the Boys’ Under-20 400m hurdles final, successfully defending the title he won in Kingston last year.

Despite stumbling after clearing the final hurdle, Clarke triumphed with an impressive time of 49.82 seconds, narrowly missing the record of 49.76 set by Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago in 2010.

Clarke’s time of 49.82 represents only the second sub-50 clocking in the history of the Carifta Games’ 400m hurdles event.

On Monday night, Clarke returned to the track to help the Under-20 4x400m relay team, which clinched the gold medal in dominant fashion. The quartet of Jasauna Dennis, Clarke, Delano Kennedy, and Malique Smith-Band combined their efforts to clock an impressive time of 3:07.68. Trinidad and Tobago (3:09.97) and the Bahamas (3:12.96) secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Carifta Games is considered the Junior track and field championships of the Caribbean and many, including USA college coaches who visit annually for a recruiting pilgrimage, view it as one of the best junior meet in the world.