Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury crisis deepens Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury crisis deepens Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sygnus facilitates international acquisition for Tropical Battery

GraceKennedy launches 2024 internship programme

First Rock celebrates first KFC Costa Rica opening

American Airlines is raising bag fees

Elderly man accused of chopping 59-y-o cousin to death

Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury crisis deepens

Last day to apply for 2024 Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy

1990 World Cup final scorer Andreas Brehme dies at 63

SVL unveils new employee learning platform powered by Edufocal

PIOJ launches new growth mapping tool for Jamaica

Tuesday Feb 20

20°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after getting injured during the English Premier League football match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out — it will obviously take months,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota’s involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Liverpool’s injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn’t give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as “longer term” problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

February 17, 2024 05:28 PM

Sport

February 17, 2024 03:09 PM

Sport

February 10, 2024 05:47 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Sygnus facilitates international acquisition for Tropical Battery

Business

GraceKennedy launches 2024 internship programme

Business

First Rock celebrates first KFC Costa Rica opening

More From

Jamaica News

Herbert Morrison Principal Paul Adams found alive after going missing

See also

The education fraternity, family members and friends of past Jamaica Teachers’ Association President and current Herbert Morrison Technical High School Principal, Paul Adams, are breathing a sigh of r

Jamaica News

AK-47 assault rifle bagged in Cambridge, St James

An AK-47 assault rifle, along with a magazine containing five 7.62 cartridges, were seized in Cambridge, St James on Monday, February 19.
Reports from the police are that about 7:35 am, a joint pol

Jamaica News

Trelawny quadruple crash victims identified

Lawmen assigned to the Falmouth Traffic Department have commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision that claimed the lives of four men on the Rock main road in Trelawny yest

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Another cold front moves across the island

Jamaicans who have been wishing for another cold front after the one a week ago, have got their wish.
The Meteorological Service, in a 5 am forecast on Tuesday, reported that a cold front is mo

World News

US man, a suspected dog breeder, mauled to death by pit bulls

A Compton, California man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday.
The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles

Business

American Airlines is raising bag fees

Also changing how customers earn frequent-flyer points

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols