‘Jumpy moves’ land MoBay beachgoers in jail on gun charges Loop Jamaica

The St James police have charged three men and a woman with breaches of the Firearms Act in relation to an incident that occurred on a beach in Montego Bay in the parish early on Monday, April 1.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition are:

Twenty-six-year- Kenroy Gayle, otherwise called ‘Keneil’, a steward of Cunningham Drive, Granville in the parish.Twenty-eight-year-old Shaquille Williams, otherwise called ‘Shakur’, a deliveryman of Fuller district, Granville in St James.Nineteen-year-old Tian Blake, otherwise called ‘Tom’, of Gunns Drive, Granville, St James.Twenty-three-year-old Shian-Lee Bennett, otherwise called ‘Lee’, a supervisor of Church Lane, Paradise Norwood in St James.

Reports are that at about 12:20 am, a police team was in the area when they saw a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar being driven onto the beach compound.

The law enforcers were walking towards the vehicle to talk to the driver, as the vehicle was blocking the entrance gate of the beach.

But as the officers approached the vehicle, the four occupants reportedly began to behave in a manner that aroused the cops’ suspicion.

The four were accosted and searched, and a search of the vehicle was also conducted. During the search, a Canik TP95F Elite 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found under the rear seat of the motorcar.

All four persons were taken into custody, and they were charged after they were interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date has not yet been finalised.

