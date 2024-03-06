Kremi stock up 13% Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Cream (Kremi) led Tuesday’s gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock gained 13 per cent to $3.90 on the day. It now trades within the 2024 highs of $4.59 and lows of $3.35.

It was followed by Lumber Depot up 10.5 per cent to $2.83, JMMB preference shares up nine per cent to $3.53, and Mailpac up 7.5 per cent to $2.16.

Top declining stocks were Ttech down 18 per cent to $2.00, The Lab down 18 per cent to $1.52, and Jetcon down 12 per cent to $0.85.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 630.92 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 348,613.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,980,992 valued at $57,133,532.72.

Meanwhile, the JSE Main Index declined by 669.73 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 335,927.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,981,935 valued at $45,441,225.76.

The Junior Market Index declined by 0.32 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 3,832.74 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,999,057 valued at $11,692,306.96.

Also on the day, the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 930.44 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 376,683.66 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,953,856 valued at $45,336,017.13.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 30.36 points (0.36 per cent) to close at 8,371.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,069,374 valued at $23,669,052.08.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.85 points (0.70 per cent) to close at 261.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 112,337 valued at $43,069.46.

The JSE Cross-Listed Index closed at 55.00 and the volume traded amounted to 187 valued at $45,328.50.

Meanwhile, the JSE Financial Index declined by 0.28 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 71.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,011,114 valued at $13,368,650.82.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.32 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 105.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,822,595 valued at $22,623,857.40.

The overall market activity resulted from trading in 103 stocks of which 43 advanced, 43 declined and 17 traded firm.

The overall volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Edufocal, and Transjamaican Highway.