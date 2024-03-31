Legal aid lawyer ordered for 60-y-o man charged with stabbing death Loop Jamaica

Legal aid lawyer ordered for 60-y-o man charged with stabbing death
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A man who is accused of killing a man with a physical disability in Spanish Town, St Catherine earlier this year, is to receive legal aid representation in court. 

Alexander Page, a 60-year-old resident of Greendale in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is charged with murder in relation to the stabbing death of 57-year-old Isaiah Atkinson.

Page appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week, during which Senior Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne made the order for the accused to be assigned a legal aid attorney. 

In the meantime, the case file remains incomplete.

Consequently, the accused was remanded in custody until May 22, 2024.

The allegations are that on Tuesday, January 17 at about 7am, Atkinson’s body was found with stab wounds in bushes at the intersection of the Salt Pond main road and the Spanish Town bypass road in St Catherine.

It is believed that Atkinson, who suffered from a physical impairment, was killed sometime after he completed his daily activities of begging at the stoplight at the intersection the day before his body was found.

Following a probe, the police arrested Page, and he was subsequently charged with murder.

