Loop Lens: With Machel on the truck, the vibes cyaah done! Loop Jamaica

Expectations were high for the organisers of the Johnnie Walker Road March experience on Carnival Sunday.

They were to execute an elevated premium drink experience for the 2024 Road March crew in partnership with GenXs.

The Johnnie Walker-branded truck was steady on the streets. Bartenders served signature mixed drinks and revellers danced to the infectious beats of soca and dancehall in the streets of the capital city.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Organisers brought on board, veteran soca musician and Grammy Award-nominated singer Machel Montano.

Local and international guests were treated to a soca-fused performance at the Rum Stripe viewing deck.

With the support of spirits brand, Johnnie Walker, the Soca Monarch’s electrifying performance lit up the road, providing a superb blend of premium entertainment.