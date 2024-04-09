Loop Lens: With Machel on the truck, the vibes cyaah done! Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Loop Lens: With Machel on the truck, the vibes cyaah done! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Everything big at Big Wall, Nu-Verse!

‘Tights’ worn to court costs accused chance to have case dismissed

Loop Lens: With Machel on the truck, the vibes cyaah done!

GenXs revellers bask in ‘unforgettable’ Carnival parade

Campari Xodus Tailgate wishes patrons peace and love

Kai Cenat denies mocking Jamaican culture during carnival

Arsenal rescue 2-2 draw with Bayern in Champions League

Shares added to prize package for Schools’ Challenge Quiz winners

Real Madrid and Man City draw 3-3 in 1st leg of CL quarterfinals

8-year-old girl among two more fatalities from Easter Sunday crash

Tuesday Apr 09

24°C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

Guinness and Spirits Junior Brand Manager Lasana Wilson (L) and Soca King, Machel Montano shared the frame before Montano electrified the stage to conclude Sunday’s road march. (Photos: Contributed)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Expectations were high for the organisers of the Johnnie Walker Road March experience on Carnival Sunday.

They were to execute an elevated premium drink experience for the 2024 Road March crew in partnership with GenXs.

The Johnnie Walker-branded truck was steady on the streets. Bartenders served signature mixed drinks and revellers danced to the infectious beats of soca and dancehall in the streets of the capital city.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Organisers brought on board, veteran soca musician and Grammy Award-nominated singer Machel Montano.

Local and international guests were treated to a soca-fused performance at the Rum Stripe viewing deck.

With the support of spirits brand, Johnnie Walker, the Soca Monarch’s electrifying performance lit up the road, providing a superb blend of premium entertainment.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Everything big at Big Wall, Nu-Verse!

Jamaica News

‘Tights’ worn to court costs accused chance to have case dismissed

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: With Machel on the truck, the vibes cyaah done!

More From

Jamaica News

‘Bar robbers’ caught; gun, loot recovered by quick-acting cops

The quick response of the Christiana police in Manchester led to the seizure of a firearm, the arrest of three men, and the recovery of several stolen items following a robbery at a bar in Fine Grass

Jamaica News

Building contractor gone missing in Portmore, St Catherine

Forty-four-year-old Rhoan Dawkins, a building contractor of Walkway, Gore Tuca, Greater Portmore in St Catherine, has been missing since Thursday, April 4.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and

See also

Carnival

Miami carnival doesn’t compare to Jamaica’s – actor Michael Rainey Jr

‘Power’ star jumped in first Jamaica carnival

Our Endz

Project STAR establishes homework centre in Parade Gardens

Project STAR, in partnership with PwC, Universal Service Fund (USF), e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, has launched the east downtown Kingston homework programme i

Jamaica News

Prosecutors want ‘life’ for schoolgirl’s killer

… defence wants much less 

Carnival

Carnival in Jamaica ‘tiring, but very nice’ for Costa Rican

Tiring, but very nice, that’s how one Costa Rican woman who chipped down the road with Yard Mas for Carnival Road March described the annual event in Jamaica on Sunday.
It is her second time in Jam

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols