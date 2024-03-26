One on One stock gains 14% during Monday’s trading Loop Jamaica

One on One (ONE) led gains on Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

One gained 14 per cent to close $0.98, followed by One Great Studio Company up 13 per cent to $0.97, KLE Group gained 12 per cent to $2.39. Top declining stocks were Paramount down 22 per cent to $1.21, Gwest Corporation down 14 per cent to $0.85, followed by Eppley Preference down 14 per cent to $5.08, and Sygnus Real Estate down 14 per cent to US$0.11.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 5,384.99 points (1.58 per cent) to close at 336,302.80 points and the volume traded amounted to 31,781,774 valued at $217,567,651.31.

The JSE Main Index declined by 5,752.15 points (1.75 per cent) to close at 323,170.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 25,850,445 valued at $206,255,781.01.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 1.10 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 3,793.15 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,931,329 valued at $11,311,870.30.

 The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.14 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 250.57 points and the volume traded amounted to 90,769 valued at $18,680.63.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 32 advanced, 58 declined and 17 traded firm.

Volume leaders were General Accident, Transjamaican Highway and Sagicor Group.

 

